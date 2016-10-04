Search
    Saltwater spill reported in McKenzie County

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:55 a.m.
     

    KEENE, N.D. – A piping failure caused about 425 barrels, or 17,850 gallons, of saltwater and five barrels, or 210 gallons, of oil to spill at a saltwater disposal well on Friday about 10 miles northeast of Keene, the Department of Mineral Resources said.

    Goodnight Midstream, recently known as 1804 Operating, reported the spill, which was contained within a secondary steel containment system.

    The spill occurred when produced water was being loaded into tanks and the connection between the truck and the tank failed, said Alison Ritter, spokeswoman for the Department of Mineral Resources.

    Forum News Service

