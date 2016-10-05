Flags from the dozens of tribes that have offered support to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe line the main entrance to an encampment in Cannon Ball. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

BISMARCK — An elementary school was on lockdown and authorities were blocking the main road into St. Anthony on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to prevent Dakota Access Pipeline protesters from passing through the small town to get to pipeline construction sites, a Morton County spokeswoman said.

About 100 protesters met the roadblock on County Road 136, spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said. No arrests were reported as of 1 p.m. and the protest appeared to be breaking up, though it was unclear if protesters planned to move to a different construction site or return to their camps about 20 miles to the east, said Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney, who is assisting local authorities.

Law enforcement vehicles and armed officers preemptively blocked the caravan of protesters from using the road through St. Anthony to reach the construction sites, Preskey said.

"We're concerned, with that many vehicles driving through town, it would interfere with the public safety of the school and the community. It would be hard for emergency vehicles to get through," she said.

Protesters were advised to take other routes, Preskey said, though she added she heard that law enforcement also was blocking some other roads leading to construction sites.

A woman who answered the phone at Little Heart Elementary School in St. Anthony confirmed the school was on lockdown but declined to comment further. Residents in the area also were sent notification that the road was blocked, Preskey said.

Preskey noted the pipeline construction was legally taking place outside of a no-construction zone that extends 20 miles east and west of Lake Oahe as ordered by a federal court as it considers the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's request for an injunction to halt the pipeline.

Dallas Goldtooth, an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network, said in a video taken at the roadblock and posted to the group's Facebook page that Dakota Access had stopped construction for at least 15 miles to the west because of the demonstration. Preskey confirmed that Dakota Access temporarily stopped work at five different sites.

Joye Braun, another organizer with the network, said in the video that Morton County was interfering with the the self-described water protectors' rights to exercise free speech and peacefully assemble.

"We do have a right to go and be on public access where these workers are going. All we were doing was going to go drive, say some prayers, and we were going to go, we were going to leave. Instead, the police escalated things, which is really sad," she said in the video, adding, "Nothing is going to stop us from stopping this pipeline."

Authorities have arrested 95 people in connection with the pipeline protests since they began in mid-August.

The Morton County Sheriff's Department scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at North Dakota National Guard headquarters in Bismarck to discuss changes in law enforcement's stance toward the protests and the department's unified command structure. Preskey said she couldn't release additional details.

The National Guard has been assisting state and local authorities in a limited capacity, with soldiers manning a traffic information checkpoint on Highway 1806 between Mandan and the protest camps in southern Morton County.