First freeze of the season expected for central ND

BISMARCK — Fall conditions arrived in full force in central and western North Dakota on Wednesday, with strong wind, low temperatures, raindrops and even a few snowflakes.

The temperatures will sink further in the coming days, with the Bismarck area’s first hard freeze nearly a certainty this week. But, in true fall fashion, the cold days aren’t here to stay.

“This is the transition season,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Janine Vining, explaining that “a lot of rollercoaster-ride kind of temperatures” can be expected.

Webcams on Wednesday morning showed snow showers in Beach, Williston, Dickinson, New Town and other western North Dakota towns, Vining said.

Vining said no snow was likely this week in Bismarck, though rain was possible. The winds blew in excess of 30 mph across southwestern and south-central North Dakota, with a gust of 46 mph recorded in Bismarck on Wednesday morning.

Widespread freezing temperatures are expected at night, and temperatures could dip to the mid-20s in some areas by Friday morning, according to Vining.

Forum News Service