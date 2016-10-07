Heitkamp to hold office hours here Thursday

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., announced that her staff will hold a “Heidi Helps” session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Thursday at Alfred Dickey Library in Jamestown.

During the session Heitkamp’s staff will help North Dakotans address federal concerns such as veterans’ benefits, social security and more.

“Holding ‘Heidi Helps’ sessions in Jamestown and across North Dakota is a great way to make sure folks have easy access to my staff and the support they can provide with federal issues,” Heitkamp said. “Getting into your communities helps me stay informed about how I can best advocate for you in the U.S. Senate.”

Heitkamp’s staff holds “Heidi Helps” sessions to better serve North Dakotans who don’t live near one of her five state offices in Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot. The sessions are held in temporary locations for a few hours to help Heitkamp and her staff guarantee they’re as accessible and helpful as possible to communities all across North Dakota.

Past sessions have been held in Wahpeton, Bottineau, New Rockford, Lisbon and Langdon.

Members of Heitkamp’s staff will be available to assist North Dakotans with questions and casework, and to provide information about internship opportunities and service academy nominations. All information provided is private and confidential. No appointments are necessary.

Alfred Dickey Library is located at 105 3rd St. SE.