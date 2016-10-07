Montana man dies in McKenzie County crash

A man died Thursday after a one-car crash in McKenzie County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 2 p.m. on N.D. Highway 58, around 4 miles northeast of Fairview, Mont.

Damon McLaughlin, 44, Sidney, Mont., was driving south when his Ford F-150 entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. He was transported by Fairview Ambulance to Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Mont., where he was pronounced dead.

McLaughlin was wearing a seat belt.

McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office and Fairview Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.