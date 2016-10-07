A man was injured Friday morning in a tanker crash in Williams County, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Edgar Soto, 39, Ross, N.D., was driving a 2005 Peterbilt and tanker trailer eastbound on N.D. Highway 1804 at 6:55 a.m. in dark, overcast conditions with light snow when the vehicle entered the ditch and overturned into a ravine.

Soto was transported by Williston Ambulance Services to Mercy Medical Center, a critical access hospital of CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston, N.D. He was later airlifted by Valley Med Life Flight to Bismarck for further treatment of his injuries, the patrol said.

Soto was not wearing a seat belt. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the patrol said.

Highway 1804 was closed for six hours because of the crash. Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Williston Rural Fire Department’s rescue unit also responded to the scene.