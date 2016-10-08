Deluxe opens nominations for revitalization

The public is invited to nominate which town they believe should win Small Business Revolution’s next $500,000 revitalization.

Deluxe Corp., a provider of small-business marketing and financial services, launched the inaugural Small Business Revolution on Main Street contest in January, receiving nearly 10,000 nominations for small towns across America.

After being named a finalist, Wabash, Ind., rallied nearly 97,000 votes to win, and Deluxe experts and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec worked one on one with its small-business owners and other leaders, providing marketing services, business advice and other support and improvements.

“After seeing the Small Business Revolution’s impact on this community, we encourage everyone to nominate their favorite small town to receive its own revitalization and be the subject of next year’s series,” said Amanda Brinkman, chief brand and communications officer for Deluxe.

In 2015, in conjunction with its 100th anniversary, Deluxe created the Small Business Revolution to celebrate a century of providing marketing and other services to small businesses and financial institutions. The project started by telling 100 stories of small businesses throughout the country, and Deluxe produced a longer-form documentary film about the critical importance of small businesses to the economy.

In 2016, Deluxe launched the Small Business Revolution on Main Street program to shine a spotlight on the importance of small businesses in small towns across America. To learn more about the Small Business Revolution on Main Street program or to nominate a town, visit SmallBusinessRevolution.org.