SD man injured in crash 1 1/2 miles south of N.D. Highway 46

An Ipswich, S.D., man was injured today in a crash about 1 1/2 miles south of N.D. Highway 46, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Travis Dagman, 36, Enderlin, N.D., was driving a 2001 Sterling semi with a 2012 Timpte trailer south on 129th Avenue Southeast in Ransom County at 10 a.m. Keith Wurtz, 27, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado in a private driveway and failed to yield at the intersection at 129th Avenue Southeast, the patrol said.

The patrol said the semi struck the Chevrolet on the passenger side. The semi stopped on the west side of 129th Avenue Southeast in a farm yard. The Chevrolet continued south into the east ditch of 129th Avenue Southeast.

Dagman was not injured.

Wurtz was transported by Ransom County Ambulance to Lisbon Hospital in Lisbon. He was then transported by Life Flight to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Wurtz was charged with failing to yield, the patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.