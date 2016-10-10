Two people injured in crash with Amtrak

Two men were injured in a crash with an Amtrak train Monday morning near Devils Lake, N.D., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Allan Mosbaek, 67, and Rick Weed, 62, both Devils Lake, were driving a Ford F-150 north on 75th Avenue Northeast when the westbound Amtrak struck the Ford at the intersection, the patrol said. The Ford was torn in half and came to rest north of the tracks in the ditch.

Both the driver and passenger were injured and transported to Devils Lake and later to Grand Forks for medical treatment. Both men were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.