Authorities responding to Dakota Access protests

Signs left by protesters demonstrating against the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline sit at the gate of a construction access road where construction has been stopped for several weeks due to the protests near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

ST. ANTHONY, N.D. — A large contingent of law enforcement responded Monday morning, Oct. 10, to protests at two Dakota Access Pipeline construction sites in the St. Anthony area south of Mandan.

Authorities were notified about 7:15 a.m. Monday that two protesters had attached themselves to construction equipment about 2 miles southwest of St. Anthony, said Rob Keller, a spokesman for the Morton County Sheriff's Department.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs reported about 100 people and 30 vehicles at the construction site.

Schools in St. Anthony and Flasher were notified about 8:20 a.m. of the protest activity in the area.

Law enforcement also reported more than 115 vehicles traveling from the protest camp to a construction site further south along Highway 6, according to Keller.

Morton County authorities closed Highway 6 south of Mandan to Highway 21.

Authorities arrested one person about 9:30 a.m. on unknown charges.

Both protests are outside of the 20-mile area east and west of Lake Oahe where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had requested that the pipeline company voluntarily pause construction.

Emergency responders also received a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision on County Road 81 between 57th Avenue and County Road 135 that involved minor injuries.