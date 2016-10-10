Signs left by protesters demonstrating against the Energy Transfer Partners Dakota Access oil pipeline sit at the gate of a construction access road where construction has been stopped for several weeks due to the protests near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in Cannon Ball, N.D., U.S. September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

ST. ANTHONY, N.D. – A Hollywood actress was among more than two dozen people arrested Monday, Oct. 10, while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline project in Morton County.

Actress Shailene Woodley, star of the movie "Divergent," was arrested at 12:05 p.m. on suspicion of criminal trespass as protesters began to disperse.

Authorities were notified about 7:15 a.m. Monday that two protesters had attached themselves to construction equipment about 2 miles southwest of St. Anthony, said Rob Keller, a spokesman for the Morton County Sheriff’s Department.

Keller said Woodley was on private property live-streaming video from one of two protest sites. Keller said additional charges are possible.

Woodley visited the Sacred Stone Camp at the center of the protest in July. She has been lending support to the protests through social media and protests in Washington, D.C.

At least 27 people were arrested in total at the two locations, including two people who attached themselves to construction equipment.

Those two people were arrested for felony reckless endangerment.

There were more than 200 protesters at the south site along Highway 6.

Schools in St. Anthony and Flasher were notified about 8:20 a.m. of the protest activity in the area.

Law enforcement also reported more than 115 vehicles traveling from the protest camp to a construction site further south along Highway 6, according to Keller.

Morton County authorities closed Highway 6 south of Mandan to Highway 21 and later reopened the highway.

Both protests are outside of the 20-mile area east and west of Lake Oahe where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had requested that the pipeline company voluntarily pause construction.

Emergency responders also received a report early Monday of a two-vehicle head-on collision on County Road 81 between 57th Avenue and County Road 135 that involved minor injuries.