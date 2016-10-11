Jamestown man killed in crash identified

The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the name of a Jamestown man killed in a traffic crash Monday morning in Walsh County.

The patrol said Brent Kimball, 46, died when the Ford Explorer SportTrac SUV that he was driving on Interstate 29 entered the median and struck a concrete support for an overpass. The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Monday about 23 miles north of Grand Forks. Kimball, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.