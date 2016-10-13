Federal inmates to return to Devils Lake facility

DEVILS LAKE—Federal inmates will return to the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center, a turning point for the Devils Lake jail that has seen several escape attempts.

The U.S. Marshals Service visited the LEC last week to review the facility's security, LEC Director Rob Johnson said Wednesday. Several conversations need to take place within the agency, but once the loose ends are tied up, federal inmates could return to the facility within three weeks, Johnson said.

"They were happy with the progress we made," he said.

The development comes after an inmate escaped the jail in April after he used a steel grate to break a window to climb out. Kenneth Eagleman was missing for a week before he was recaptured. Another inmate, federal prisoner Wesley E. Brown III, escaped the jail in March 2015 with the help of a correctional officer before he was recaptured in Oregon.

The April escape and security concerns prompted the U.S. Marshals Service to cease housing federal inmates at the prison on a long-term basis.