Man charged with terrorizing after fight in Minot tax cab

MINOT, N.D.—A fight between two men in a taxi cab on the way from a Minot bar to a motel has resulted in felony terrorizing charges.

Minot police said Wednesday that Shane Walter, 27, of Minot, was arrested and charged after police were called to the Comfort Inn for a report of a fight Sunday at 1:05 a.m.

It was determined the fight was in the taxi cab, police said, where Walter pulled a knife and threatened a 26-year-old Minot man, saying he was going to kill him.

There were minor injuries in the fight, but the knife was not used, police said.

Walter was taken to the Ward County Jail.