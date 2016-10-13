Hope woman killed in Barnes County crash

The patrol said the woman who died as a result of the crash was Alice Anderson, 88.

The crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. Saturday when Sandra Meyer, 52, Hillsboro, N.D., was driving a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV west on Barnes County Road 6, approaching a junction with N.D. Highway 32.

Clayton Schumacker, 59, Bismarck, was driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse south on N.D. Highway 32.

The patrol said the GMC didn’t stop at the junction of the two roads and struck the Buick in a T-bone collision. The Buick entered the ditch and rolled.

Schumaker and Anderson were flown by air ambulance to Fargo for treatment of their injuries.

Meyer and a passenger, Rachel Meyer, 23, of Hillsboro, Schumaker and Anderson all wore seat belts.

Charges are pending against Sandra Meyer.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Barnes County Rescue also responded to the scene.