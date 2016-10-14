Two people injured in Mercer County crash

Jessica Anderson, 34, of Dickinson, was driving a 2009 Toyota Venza northbound on Highway 31 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the junction, the patrol said. The Toyota struck the passenger side of a 1999 Ford F250 driven by David Thacker, 46, of Bismarck, which was headed eastbound on Highway 200A.

The vehicles rolled on impact into the north ditch. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were transported to Bismarck hospitals for treatment.

The patrol is investigating the crash.