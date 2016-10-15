Name released of pedestrian fatality
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the pedestrian fatality in Richland County.
Tawny Heck, 27, Grand Forks, N.D., was killed in a truck-pedestrian crash Thursday night near Mooreton, N.D. According to the patrol, Heck had reportedly left a vehicle with its flashers on that pulled over on Interstate 29 about 1 mile south of Mooreton.
Scott Fisher, 47, Hale, Mo., was driving a 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck south on Interstate 29 at 11:49 p.m. Thursday. The patrol said Fisher saw Heck’s vehicle pulled over on the right side of I-29 and that he moved into the left lane and slowed down.
The patrol said Fisher did not see Heck, who was a passenger in the parked car, walking across the highway and the truck struck the woman.
Heck was declared dead at the scene, the patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.