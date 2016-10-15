Name released of pedestrian fatality

Scott Fisher, 47, Hale, Mo., was driving a 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck south on Interstate 29 at 11:49 p.m. Thursday. The patrol said Fisher saw Heck’s vehicle pulled over on the right side of I-29 and that he moved into the left lane and slowed down.

The patrol said Fisher did not see Heck, who was a passenger in the parked car, walking across the highway and the truck struck the woman.

Heck was declared dead at the scene, the patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.