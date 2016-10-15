The NDDoH is competing for a federal, three-year grant (2017-2012) to administer Title X family planning services throughout the state. Since 1972, the NDDoH has been the state grantee with the overall accountability for the distribution of grant funds and activities.

The North Dakota Family Planning Program contracts with a variety of entities throughout the state to ensure that low-income individuals have the ability to freely choose the number and spacing of their children by providing reproductive health services. Required services for the program are outlined in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Population Affairs Program Requirements for Title X Funded Family Planning Projects, April 2014. The guidelines are available at The" target="_blank">www.hhs.gov/opa/program-guidelines/program-requirements. The NDDoH plans to contract with the current nine delegate agencies for the upcoming fiscal year (2017-2018) with the option to renew for two additional one-year periods. Area agencies include Central Valley Family Planning Program, Jamestown, Valley City and Carrington.

Other organizations interested in applying for funds must submit a letter of intent to Cora Rabenberg, North Dakota Department of Health, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 301, Bismarck, ND 58505, by Oct. 31. The letter of intent must document that the agency has the capacity to provide a family planning program in accordance with Section 1001 of the Family Planning Services and Population Research Act of 1970 (Public Law 91-572), all applicable federal regulations contained in Title X, 42 CFR, Subpart A, Part 59, along with the North Dakota Constitution and all applicable state regulations.

Letters of intent determined to have the capacity to provide a family planning program according to the criteria listed above will be sent a Request for Proposal for Family Planning Services grant application.

For more information, contact Cora Rabenberg, North Dakota Department of Health, at (701) 328-4535 or crabenberg//www.ndhealth.gov/familyplanning.