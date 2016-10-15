One dead in Benson County crash

The crash occurred at 10:47 a.m., approximately 12 miles southeast of Devils Lake at 89th Avenue Northeast. A 1998 Ford Contour was traveling north on 89th Avenue Northeast, also known as Woods Rutten Road, toward U.D. Highway 2 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and rolled in the west ditch.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to the patrol, and was deceased at the scene. The name of the victim is being withheld pending further notification of family.