ND man dies in crash near Devils Lake

The crash occurred at 10:47 a.m. 12 miles southeast of Devils Lake on a blacktop road.

The patrol said the man was driving a 1998 Ford Contour northbound on 89th Avenue Northeast, known as the Woods Rutten Road, heading toward U.S. Highway 2, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle rolled in the west ditch, partially ejecting the driver, who was dead at the scene, the patrol said. He was not immediately identified, pending notification of family.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Also responding to the crash were the Benson County Sheriff’s Department, Devils Lake Rural Fire Department and Lake Region Ambulance Service.