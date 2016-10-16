ND man dies in Saturday rollover
A 46-year-old St. Michael, N.D., man died Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled near Devils Lake, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred at 10:47 a.m. 12 miles southeast of Devils Lake on a blacktop road.
The patrol said that Robert Herman Jr. was driving a 1998 Ford Contour northbound on 89th Avenue Northeast, known as the Woods Rutten Road, heading toward U.S. Highway 2, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle rolled in the west ditch, partially ejecting Herman, who was dead at the scene, the patrol said.
Herman was not wearing a seat belt.
Also responding to the crash were the Benson County Sheriff’s Department, Devils Lake Rural Fire Department and Lake Region Ambulance Service.