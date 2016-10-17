Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fatality in S.D. car crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:38 a.m.

    FAULKTON, S.D. — A Gettysburg, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning west of Faulkton.

    David Yecha, 72, was driving a 1998 Ford Windstar SE Sport east on U.S. Highway 212 when he lost control. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled several times.

    Yecha, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. He was transported to the Faulkton Area Medical Center and later died of his injuries. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

    South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Faulk County Sheriff's Office, Faulkton Fire Department and Faulkton Ambulance.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateSouth DakotaCrashfatality
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness