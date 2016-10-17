Fatality in S.D. car crash

David Yecha, 72, was driving a 1998 Ford Windstar SE Sport east on U.S. Highway 212 when he lost control. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled several times.

Yecha, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. He was transported to the Faulkton Area Medical Center and later died of his injuries. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Faulk County Sheriff's Office, Faulkton Fire Department and Faulkton Ambulance.