Dickinson man in jail after reports of gunshots

DICKINSON, N.D. – A 21-year-old Dickinson man was arrested after firing shots into a car and later threatening multiple people and shooting inside an apartment building early Sunday morning.

Tyler Hendricks was taken into custody on Class C felony reckless endangerment charges shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. He is being held at the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center. Dickinson police initially responded to McDonald’s shortly after 12:40 a.m. after dispatch received a call stating a person had been shot at while sitting in their vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot. The shooter was described as a male driving a dark-colored pickup.