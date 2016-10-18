Four killed in two-vehicle crash Monday

The patrol said the names of the deceased will be released on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man from Denton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck west on N.D. Highway 23, approaching an intersection with N.D. Highway 8.

A 23-year-old woman was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus south on Highway 8, approaching the same intersection.

The patrol said the Ford did not stop at the intersection, resulting in the Chevrolet striking the Ford. The Ford rolled. The driver of the Ford and the driver of the Chevrolet and his passenger wore seat belts. None of the passengers in the Ford wore seat belts. The driver and three passengers in the Ford, men ages 27, 23 and 21, died at the scene. The patrol said a fourth passenger in the Ford was transported by New Town Ambulance and later Northstar Services to Trinity Health in Minot for treatment of serious injuries. No one in the Chevrolet was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Montrail County Sheriff’s Office, Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department, Three Affiliated Tribes Highway Patrol and New Town Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene