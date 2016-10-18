Watne speaks in Rome about food security

Watne spoke before the U.N.’s Committee for World Food Security as a representative of the World Farmers Organization. This is the first time in 43 years that farmers, through the World Farmers Organization, have been able to participate in international discussions on food security and nutrition sponsored by the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

Watne discussed the committee about the importance of the family farm as the cornerstone of rural society and achieving a hunger-free world.

“Farmers need to be engaged in developing and implementing the goal of food security,” he said in prepared remarks before the committee. He said farmers are best equipped to address challenges in agriculture like climate change, changing nutritional standards and implementing sustainable practices.