Drake woman dies in crash

The crash occurred at 5:24 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Drake.

The patrol said Dennis Smith, 76, Minot, was driving a 2008 Buick Lacrosse east on Highway 52 on the west edge of Drake.

The 73-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Pontiac Vibe on the highway when the Pontiac turned left in front of the Buick and was struck by the Buick, the patrol said.

The woman was transported by helicopter to Trinity Health in Minot, where she later died from her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. The patrol said it will release her name Wednesday.

Smith and his passenger, Melanie Smith, 73, Minot, were transported by ambulance to St. Aloisuis Medical Center in Harvey for treatment of injuries. They were wearing seat belts.

The patrol is investigating the crash.