Authorities highlight criminal histories of some pipeline protesters

“This is just to make sure (we know) who we’re dealing with and so the public knows who we’re dealing with, too, so they can have their opinions,” he said.

Information shared with Forum News Service by the sheriff’s department included extensive reports on four people arrested for criminal trespass during protest actions, including their personal information, background, protest history and criminal records.

“We’re trying to identify the worst of the worst,” spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said.

A summary of records for the 123 protesters arrested from Aug. 11 through Friday also showed that:

-- Seventeen were from North Dakota and the other 106 were from out of state.

-- Forty-three of the arrested protesters had a total of 276 previous citations and charges ranging from aggravated assault to speeding.

-- Eleven had a history of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

-- Five had been previously cited or arrested for drug possession.

-- Six had a history of violence, including arrests for domestic violence and child abuse.

-- Seven had arrests for theft, robbery or burglary.

Kirchmeier said compiling the histories “comes down to public safety and officers’ safety as we go through this.” He said law enforcement wants to separate the “agitators” from those who are legally and peacefully protesting the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile oil pipeline that will initially carry 470,000 barrels of crude oil per day from North Dakota to Illinois.

“I think that the people who want to legally and peacefully protest should be especially concerned about their safety inside these camps,” he said.

Cody Hall, a spokesman for the Red Warrior Camp within the main Oceti Sakowin overflow camp that’s currently home to hundreds of pipeline opponents in southern Morton County, said tribal members are aware of some people’s criminal histories, “and it does kind of raise a concern.”

Hall, whose own history includes convictions for theft in 1999 and reckless driving in 2001 in Grand Forks County, said a group of tribal elders has gone around asking those “with a deep checkered past” to ask about their situations.

“A lot of them have said that, ‘Yeah, we’ve learned from the mistakes and have moved on,’ but they have an inner desire to protect and defend these lands and the water,” Hall said.

As for the non-native people from across the country who have joined the cause, Hall said, “We’re not aware of their situation or their past, so it’s definitely kind of just talk to them a little more. If they open up, they do, but if not, it’s just a simple, ‘Please don’t try to start something.’ ”

In the public relations battle over the pipeline controversy, Hall said it seems authorities are using more negative language -- such as describing protesters as “rioters” -- and disseminating more bad news about the protest movement in an attempt to shift public opinion their way.

“I believe they are using a different language because there’s something in the works here,” he said.

The detailed reports highlight anti-police propaganda and speech that some of those arrested have previously posted to Facebook and Instagram. One woman was convicted in Minnesota of obstructing the legal process by interfering with a peace officer, a gross misdemeanor, and had a felony charge of assault on a peace officer dismissed. Another woman is described as having a history of protesting pipelines, including the Keystone XL, and of supporting “radical left wing environmental groups and causes.”

The reports also note past participation in protests such as Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter.

“There are people who do this professionally, and they just go around from protest to protest,” Kirchmeier said.

As of Tuesday, authorities had arrested 145 people in connection with protest activities since Aug. 11 – 18 from North Dakota, 25 from South Dakota and the rest from 28 other states and Canada.

The majority have been arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass. Nine people have been charged with felony reckless endangerment or conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment, though the conspiracy charges against two defendants were dismissed in court Monday.

A judge Monday also refused to sign complaints against “Democracy Now!” journalist Amy Goodman and four other people – including Hall – who were recommended for rioting charges in connection with a Sept. 3 clash between protesters and the pipeline’s private security. The incident is still under review and additional charges could be coming, officials said.