ND Democrats call upon GOP to denounce Trump

The Democrats said North Dakota Republicans have been virtually silent about Trump's conduct and statements, days after the recorded comments prompted some Republicans to withdraw their support.

"This is wrong, this is unacceptable," Karla Rose Hanson, a Democrat running for House in north Fargo's District 44, said Tuesday, Oct. 18. "Enough is enough. What will it take to denounce Trump?"

Hanson and her fellow Democrats stood before a mosaic of blue posters asking "What Will It Take?" for Republicans, including legislative candidates, to denounce their presidential contender just three weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

Hanson and fellow Democrats said Trump's comments make it more difficult for victims of sexual violence to come forward, and help to encourage a "rape culture" that makes it easier to abuse women.

State Rep. Mary Schneider, who represents central Fargo's District 21, said she has seen the damage rape and sexual abuse cause firsthand as a former police officer and as an attorney.

"Rape and sexual assault are about power and the abuse of power," she said.

"North Dakotans want leadership," said Rep. Josh Boschee, a House member in District 44. "Unfortunately all we have heard is silence."

Boschee said he hoped his Republican colleagues would have strongly denounced Trump, but said that so far that hasn't happened.

"It's twelve days and we still haven't heard anything," he said.

North Dakota's top Republican officeholders and candidates have issued statements critical of Trump's comments about groping women—which some have called admissions of sexual assault, comments Trump later disavowed—but have stopped short of calling for him to withdraw.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., called Trump's comments "offensive and wrong. He not only needs to apologize, he needs to show through his words and actions that he does not believe in the views expressed in the video."

Since Hoeven made that statement on Oct. 8, Trump has not apologized, but has accused his female accusers and the news media of lying.

Doug Burgum, the Republican nominee for governor, criticized Trump's remarks. "These comments are offensive, wrong and unacceptable," he said in a statement at the time. "It is disappointing that our presidential nominating system produced two flawed candidates."

U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a staunch Trump supporter, said he continues to back Trump, who he has said is favored by North Dakota voters. "I take my cue from North Dakotans," Cramer said, calling Trump a better choice than Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate.

Kylie Oversen, a Grand Forks legislator and chairwoman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party, said Trump's remarks raise concerns that go beyond politics.

"I don't think it should take political pressure to speak out about issues like this," she said.