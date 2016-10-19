One cow was shot and another cow had two arrows sticking out of its ribcage, said Sioux County Sheriff Frank Landeis.

The animals, discovered Monday, Oct. 17, appeared to had been shot recently and were treated by a veterinarian, Landeis said.

The location is “right next to the protest camp” on the south side of the Cannonball River, Landeis said. However, authorities do not have any information that connects the reports to the protest, Landeis said.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation issued a statement Tuesday, Oct. 18, denouncing the butchering or displacement of livestock. The members renewed their call for federal resources in the area of the protest to keep tribes, ranchers, workers and their property safe.

“We continue our call for the Obama Administration to provide much-needed assistance to state and local law enforcement to ensure that people and property are protected from this kind of unlawful activity,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., in a statement.

The cattle discovered this week belong to the same producer who reported finding two cows and a saddle horse dead on Sept. 27 and finding two dead cow heads in a pasture on Oct. 9, Landeis said.

“You could tell by the neck that they were butchered,” Landeis said of the cows found Oct. 9.

The same producer also has reported more than 30 head of cattle are missing, Landeis said. The cattle were still missing as of Tuesday, according to both Landeis and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

In addition, three bison were reported dead in the area in September, Landeis said.

Sens. Hoeven, Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., and Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., sent a letter this week to the Department of Justice, Department of Interior and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting federal assistance to help law enforcement in the area of the protest camp.

Cramer also said this via Twitter: “Obama Admin is responsible for #NoDAPL butchering livestock near Cannon Ball. It’s time to end this.”

But the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, which announced a reward of up to $14,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, is not pointing fingers at the protest camp.

“We’re not making any assumptions,” said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president. “We’re treating this like any other case that would involve livestock.”

Chase Iron Eyes, a Democrat running against Cramer who is also a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, condemned Cramer’s tweet, saying Cramer is “assuming the worst scenario that Indians are stealing and killing other people’s livestock.”

Iron Eyes added that whoever is responsible should be brought to justice.

Chief brand inspector Stan Misek said producers are watching their livestock closely and he’s been following up on a lot of leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux County sheriff at (701) 854-3481 or Misek at (701) 223-2522.

Morton County has not received any similar reports, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Tuesday.