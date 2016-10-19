ND man gets 15 years for attacking deputy

Clifford Edward Monteith III, 27, signed a plea agreement that would drop four charges, including a Class A felony count of attempted murder, if he pleaded guilty to five charges, including a felonies for assault and disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Pembina County District Judge Laurie Fontaine sentenced Monteith on Monday to 15 years in prison minus 134 days credit for time served.

The sentence follows a June 5 traffic stop in which Monteith attacked Deputy Brad Bowman with a hunting knife, according to court documents. Charges state Monteith punched and head-butted Bowman multiple times and tried to take the deputy’s gun from him. Bowman used a Taser on Monteith, who fought it off, and ran to his patrol car to escape the attack, which ended when the deputy shot Monteith three times. After kicking the side of the patrol car, Monteith fled but eventually was arrested.

Bowman “feared for his life” and was injured during the attack but since has made a full recovery.