Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    ND man gets 15 years for attacking deputy

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:42 a.m.
    GRAFTON, N.D. — A Grafton man was ordered to 15 years in prison for what Pembina County prosecutors say is the worst attack on a law enforcement officer they have seen.

    Clifford Edward Monteith III, 27, signed a plea agreement that would drop four charges, including a Class A felony count of attempted murder, if he pleaded guilty to five charges, including a felonies for assault and disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

    Pembina County District Judge Laurie Fontaine sentenced Monteith on Monday to 15 years in prison minus 134 days credit for time served.

    The sentence follows a June 5 traffic stop in which Monteith attacked Deputy Brad Bowman with a hunting knife, according to court documents. Charges state Monteith punched and head-butted Bowman multiple times and tried to take the deputy’s gun from him. Bowman used a Taser on Monteith, who fought it off, and ran to his patrol car to escape the attack, which ended when the deputy shot Monteith three times. After kicking the side of the patrol car, Monteith fled but eventually was arrested.

    Bowman “feared for his life” and was injured during the attack but since has made a full recovery.

    Explore related topics:Newsstategraftonattack on deputyAttempted murderPembina Countyknife attack
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement