DAPL checkpoint on 1806 removed

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department is temporarily removing the checkpoint and reevaluating the use of law enforcement and the National Guard to meet public safety needs, spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said Tuesday.

About two to three dozen Guard members who had been working rotating shifts at the traffic point will instead do outreach to rural residents to address concerns, said Guard spokeswoman Amber Balken.

Digital signs, reduced speed limits through the protest camp site and other measures will remain in place.