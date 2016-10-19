“We’re trying to work with everybody in the area and we’re trying to build consensus, and we’re trying to do the best we can to accommodate safety,” he said Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Archambault said the council voted 8-5 Tuesday to partition land about 2 miles west of Cannon Ball on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to make it available to the roughly 500 to 1,000 people camping on both sides of the Cannonball River in protest of the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile oil pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois.

The tribe owns the majority of the 80 acres of designated land, but some is owned by individual tribal members, Archambault said. He said the tribe is looking at partitioning off 40 to 50 acres.

“Where the camp is now, there’s about 80 acres, but it’s spread out. I don’t think we need that much,” he said.

Much of the existing encampment along Highway 1806 sits in a floodplain, and depending on how long the pipeline protest lasts, “there’s a chance the majority of that land would be under water,” he said.

“What the tribe is trying to do is provide a safe place for campers,” he said. “We’re trying to be proactive rather than reactive. When we have cold weather in North Dakota, and people who are staying in tents, they’re going to need a place to stay out of the elements.”

The council is exploring what types of structures could be put up and how to pay for them, he said.

“There are a lot of organizations and foundations that want to support (us), and we’re trying to find a way to explore innovative, self-sustaining structures that wouldn’t cost a lot,” he said.

Archambault said the tribal council never said its intent was to move the existing Oceti Sakowin Camp, an overflow camp of the original Sacred Stone Camp that formed on private land April 1.

“We’re not trying to dictate or control or ask. What we’re trying to do is work with people … and be prepared and be proactive before something bad happens,” he said.

The Oceti Sakowin Camp sits on Army Corps of Engineers land that’s currently under a grazing lease with local rancher David Meyer. Campers don’t have the Corps’ permission to be there – though the Corps hasn’t issued citations or taken any other action to try to evict them – and they can’t legally erect permanent structures on the land.

The Corps did give the tribe permission on Sept. 16 to allow campers to use 41 acres of Corps land south of the Cannonball River, though it didn’t actually issue the special use permit, Corps spokeswoman Eileen Williamson said. The permission was good for 30 days, “and that 30 days has run out and they have not reapplied,” she said Wednesday.

Williamson said moving the camp – which at times has hosted an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people –would be “a good decision on their part, especially from the safety aspect of it.”