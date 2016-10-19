Names of four killed in New Town crash released

The patrol said Jasmin White Owl, 23, Mario White Mountain, 27, Matthew Yellow Wolf, 23, and Robert White Owl, 21, died from injuries they received in the crash on N.D. Highway 23, 6 miles east of New Town. The crash occurred at 9:35 p.m.

The patrol said Dylan Foster, 23, Denton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Highway 23, approaching the intersection with N.D. Highway 8.

Jasmin White Owl was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus south on Highway 8. The car didn’t stop at the intersection and was struck by the pickup. The car rolled.

Jasmin White Owl, Foster and a passenger in the pickup truck, Eric Stroup, 38, New Braunfels, Texas, wore seat belts. White Mountain, Yellow Wolf, Robert White Owl and Dorothy White Owl, 28, Mandaree, all passengers in the car, did not wear seat belts.

Dorothy White Owl was transported by New Town Ambulance and later Northstar Services to Trinity Health in Minot for treatment of serious injuries.