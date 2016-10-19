Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Person killed in Drake crash identified

    By Sun Staff Today at 11:48 a.m.
    The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the name of a woman killed in a two-car crash Monday afternoon in Drake, N.D.

    The patrol said Jacqualine Richter, 73, Drake, died at Trinity Health in Minot Monday from injuries she received from a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 52. The crash occurred at 5:24 p.m.

    Dennis Smith, 76, Minot, was driving a 2008 Buick Lacrosse on Highway 52, while Richter was driving a 2005 Pontiac Vibe east on Highway 52 on the west end of Drake. The Pontiac turned left and was struck by the Buick.

    The patrol said Richter was not wearing a seat belt. Smith and a passenger, Melanie Smith, 73, Minot, wore seat belts. Smith and his passenger were transported by ambulance to St. Aloisius Medical Center in Harvey.

    The patrol is investigating the crash.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateCrashfatal crashaccidentNorth Dakota Highway Patrol
    Advertisement