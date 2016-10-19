Person killed in Drake crash identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the name of a woman killed in a two-car crash Monday afternoon in Drake, N.D.
The patrol said Jacqualine Richter, 73, Drake, died at Trinity Health in Minot Monday from injuries she received from a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 52. The crash occurred at 5:24 p.m.
Dennis Smith, 76, Minot, was driving a 2008 Buick Lacrosse on Highway 52, while Richter was driving a 2005 Pontiac Vibe east on Highway 52 on the west end of Drake. The Pontiac turned left and was struck by the Buick.
The patrol said Richter was not wearing a seat belt. Smith and a passenger, Melanie Smith, 73, Minot, wore seat belts. Smith and his passenger were transported by ambulance to St. Aloisius Medical Center in Harvey.
The patrol is investigating the crash.