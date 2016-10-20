State bank headed for record year again

Net income to the nation’s only state-owned bank was reported at more than $109.2 million for the year through the third quarter, Hardmeyer reported Wednesday.

“Our income is up about $5.5 million above what we budgeted for,” Hardmeyer said.

The bank had budgeted for net income through the third quarter to be at more than $103.6 million. This puts income at about 5.4 percent above what was projected so far this year.