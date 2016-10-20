State bank headed for record year again
BISMARCK — Net income reported by the Bank of North Dakota may be headed toward another record year, according to Bank of North Dakota President Eric Hardmeyer.
Net income to the nation’s only state-owned bank was reported at more than $109.2 million for the year through the third quarter, Hardmeyer reported Wednesday.
“Our income is up about $5.5 million above what we budgeted for,” Hardmeyer said.
The bank had budgeted for net income through the third quarter to be at more than $103.6 million. This puts income at about 5.4 percent above what was projected so far this year.