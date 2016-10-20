Southwest Minnesota man arrested in 25-year-old homicide

The man was arrested by Pennsylvania state troopers and detectives with the Indiana County District Attorney's office, according to a report in the Indiana Gazette.

Police said the 61-year-old man from Magnolia, a small town of about 200 people near Luverne and the Iowa and South Dakota borders in far southwest Minnesota, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the 1991 death of Myrtle McGill, then 76, in her home in rural White Township.

According to police reports at that time, McGill was standing in the kitchen of her home when she was struck by two .22-caliber bullets that were fired through a window. Her body was discovered Dec. 13, 1991, with investigators estimating she had been dead about a week, the newspaper reported this week.

Apparently, the only thing missing from her home was her 1982 Ford LTD. The car had been found Dec. 9, 1991, four days before McGill's body was discovered, in the Greyhound bus station near Pittsburgh. No usable fingerprints were found in the vehicle.

In a news release Tuesday, police said state troopers and Indiana County detectives have been following leads in the cold case that led to the arrest.

Police said a news conference on the arrest will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Indiana County courthouse. State police investigators and Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty will answer questions about the case and the arrest at that time.