18-year-old charged with vehicular homicide in fatal crash

Bismarck police took Alexus Hankinson into custody Thursday, Oct. 20, and she was taken to the Burleigh County Detention Center.

On Friday, Hankinson was charged with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular injury, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license, and consumption of alcohol by a person under 21.

Judge James Hill set her bail at $100,000 cash during an initial appearance in Burleigh County District Court.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, at 7:24 a.m. Oct. 10, Hankinson was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger that was speeding on University Drive. Bismarck police attempted to stop the vehicle, but she fled from an officer traveling 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after fleeing, she rear-ended a 2008 Chevy Colorado traveling south on University Drive driven by Ralph Von Ruden, 67, and his passenger and wife, Janet Von Ruden. Their vehicle rolled in the crash.

Janet Von Ruden was taken to CHI St. Alexius Health, where she died Thursday from injuries sustained in the crash. Ralph Von Ruden was treated for minor injuries.

According to the affidavit, Hankinson had a blood-alcohol content of .18.