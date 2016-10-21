Bismarck woman dies from crash injuries

The patrol said Janet Von Ruden, 65, Bismarck, was injured at 7:24 a.m. Monday when the Chevrolet Colorado pickup that she was a passenger in was struck from behind by a 2010 Dodge Challenger.

Von Ruden was transported by Metro Ambulance to St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck and was transferred later to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck. The patrol said she died Thursday from injuries she sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred on N.D. Highway 1804 near Burleigh Avenue in Bismarck.

The patrol said Alexus Hankinson, 18, Bismarck, was driving the Dodge Challenger car south on Highway 1804. The Bismarck Police Department attempted to pull the car over for speeding, but Hankinson allegedly did not stop.

Ralph Von Ruden, 67, Bismarck, was driving the pickup. He was also transported to St. Alexius Medical Center and was treated for injuries and released.

The driver and passenger in the pickup were wearing seat belts. The patrol said it was not known if Hankinson was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said charges are pending against Hankinson.