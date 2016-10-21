One killed in western N.D. single-car crash

The passenger of a 2015 Kenworth truck, Robyn Holzkamm, 23, of Reeder, N.D., died at the scene.

The driver, Justin Killough, 24, of Dickinson, was injured in the accident and was flown by Valley Med Flight to Trinity Hospital in Minot for medical treatment.

The Kenworth was going southbound on N.D. Highway 22 around 12:15 a.m. Friday when the driver failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway, the report said. The truck rolled and entered the ditch, causing the trailer to separate from the semi.

Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The tanker trailer connected to the truck was loaded with invert, which leaked at the crash scene. The proper authorities were notified and the spill was contained.