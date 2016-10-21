Missing man found in Red River

Police determined the last time Fonder used his phone was near Dike East in Fargo.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Valley Water Rescue and the Fargo Fire Department found Fonder's body near the railroad bridge east of 4th Avenue North and 2nd Street during a search of the river.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, Oct. 21, at the Medical Examiner's Office in Grand Forks.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play, the release said.