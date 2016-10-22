GRAND FORKS — Doug Burgum has built much of his campaign for North Dakota governor around his business acumen.

The Republican candidate often references his time building Great Plains Software, a company that eventually was sold to Microsoft in 2001 for $1.1 billion. He’s also been part of other software, agricultural and real estate companies.

But to what extent Burgum does or does not remain involved with those businesses if he’s elected governor on Nov. 8 is unclear.

In a brief interview Thursday, Oct. 20, Burgum said he’s focused on the campaign. But if he wins the race, he expects to hold a press conference after the election to talk about transition plans.

“Included in that is making sure I’m not in a position to have conflicts of interest,” Burgum said. “And if you do identify conflicts of interest, then you have to figure out ways to mediate those.

“But it would be completely inappropriate for me to start talking about individual companies now without coordination with them and also before I’ve won,” he added later. Burgum said being governor is a full-time job to which he would be “fully committed.”

Candidates running for elected office in North Dakota must file a “statement of interest,” which describes their financial interests and other associations. Burgum’s statement of interest, which was signed April 8 and was provided to the Herald by the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, lists roles he has with six companies that the form says “may be affected by … action of the officeholder of the office to which (he is) a candidate or appointee.” They are:

Chairman of Atlassian, an Australian software company.

Board member with Avalara, a “cloud-based software platform provider” that’s headquartered in Seattle.

Executive chairman of Intelligent InSites, a Fargo-based software company that works in the health care industry.

Board member of Arthur Companies, a grain and agronomy business based in Burgum’s hometown of Arthur, N.D.

President of Kilbourne Group, a Fargo-based real estate development company.

Partner in Arthur Ventures, a Fargo-based venture capital firm.

The form lists his role as board member with Loyalty Builders as a position he held in the preceding year. It also includes 16 entities under a section for businesses or trusts that are not his principal source of income that he has a financial interest in, such as Individual Retirement Accounts, or IRAs, and others.

Burgum’s opponents, Democrat Marvin Nelson and Libertarian Marty Riske, also filed the disclosure forms earlier this year.

Burgum said his experience with public companies — Atlassian held its initial public offering less than a year ago — gives him insight into conflict of interest issues.

“The strictest rules on conflict of interest these days are for public company officers,” he said. “So I’m coming from a background where I understand it, I believe in it, and I’ve always worked hard in my life to be sure that I’ve got alignment with the people I’m working for, and I don’t have conflicts of interest.”

Dean Reese, CEO of the North Dakota Development Fund in the state Department of Commerce, said they have a “continuing relationship” with Loyalty Builders and Intelligent InSites and an indirect partnership with Arthur Ventures. Janel Schmitz, spokeswoman for the Bank of North Dakota, said the bank has current loans or investments with Intelligent InSites and Loyalty Builders.

Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer, who endorsed Burgum during his primary election battle with Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, said he has talked to Burgum about “what it takes to be governor and the time commitment.

“You just have to be totally consumed by that office,” Schafer added. “And I know he has been making some arrangements to detach himself.”

Political arena

North Dakota’s legislative manual says conflicts of interest are “almost inevitable” for part-time public officials given the “increasing complexity of public policy at all levels, with intervention into private affairs.” Schafer said people are used to lawmakers having jobs while they serve in the Legislature.

Schafer found himself in some political hot water over his former fish farm that owed money to the Bank of North Dakota while he was governor, although the loan was made before he was elected. As a member of the North Dakota Industrial Commission, the governor helps oversee that bank.

Schafer finalized the sale of the financially troubled farm in 1999, more than six years after he was elected governor, according to Herald archives.