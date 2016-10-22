One person killed, two injured in car crash near Beulah

Travis Weigum, 33, Beulah, was driving northbound on N.D. Highway 49 when his vehicle hit the passenger side of the second vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on N.D. Highway 200, the patrol said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a Dickinson woman, 83, and the backseat passenger, also a Dickinson woman, 58, were injured. The front-seat passenger, a Dickinson man, 95, was pronounced dead at the scene. All occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts.

The injured women were transported to Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen for treatment.

The patrol is investigating the crash.