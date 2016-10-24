Scott Davis, executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, said earlier this month it's been a delicate balance keeping various stakeholders informed and on the same page.

"This has probably been the most challenging time in my position. It's been stressful," Davis said.

Coordinating between the state, local governments, law enforcement and tribal officials has been hectic, according to Davis, who said keeping people on all sides talking is critical to any solution.

"At the end of the day, you can't force any government to come to the table," said Davis, adding he's encouraged by the tribes actively engaging with the state.

The 1,172-mile, 30-inch diameter pipeline project is to run from North Dakota to Illinois with a nearly $3.8 billion cost. It will have a capacity of 470,000 barrels per day and the ability to be increased to 570,000 daily barrels.

Protesters camping in Morton County are concerned over potential impacts to the Missouri River, where a crossing under the riverbed less than a mile from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation boundary is planned.

Numerous demonstrations have taken place at construction sites resulting in more than 140 arrests since August. North Dakota construction work is close to 90 percent complete.

Recently, a federal appeals court rejected a request for an injunction by the Standing Rock tribe, allowing work to continue within 20 miles of Lake Oahe. A trio of federal agencies continue to block construction on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land adjacent to the lake and continue to ask the company to voluntarily not work on private lands.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman David Archambault II has said opposition will continue and has called on President Barack Obama to weigh in.

"President Obama has the power to change the fate of the water users who stand to lose clean water. We need him to take action now," Archambault said. "Our lives are at risk, and the places we hold sacred are at risk. Millions have stood with us in opposition to this pipeline, and he must heed their call."

Davis said the tribe has scored some significant victories: It had its day in court, won a temporary delay in construction and brought attention to grievances to a state, national and global audience.

"The tribe has to recognize that this is a win. I'm encouraging the tribe to resolve this on their terms," said Davis, who has been to the protest camps numerous times to speak with tribal leaders.

As a Standing Rock Sioux member, Davis said one thing strikes him.

"I think the most beautiful thing I've seen out of all of this is my people come together. There's never been a time in my life that I've seen that. There's no doubt this is history," Davis said.

A key thing is bringing the protests to a peaceful conclusion, according to Davis.

"That's my prayer every day. My prayer is that it's a peaceful day. If it ends in a tragic way, then that'll be the definer," Davis said.

Gov. Jack Dalrymple has expressed continued support for what he considers a strong working relationship with tribal leaders.

"We have always appreciated and supported open and constructive dialogue dealing with our tribal leaders. State and tribal leaders strive to work through issues in a respectful and productive manner, and we fully expect that will continue," Dalrymple said.

Regardless, some are concerned by the economic impacts of the protest movement.

State Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, vice chairman of the state's interim Tribal and State Relations Committee, said his main concern is potential backlash by residents who decide not to visit the casino, patronize Standing Rock businesses or use recreational facilities.

Committee member Sen. Dave Oehlke, R-Devils Lake, said Spirit Lake Nation members he's spoken to have come away from the protest camp with a new appreciation for their heritage. He's also spoken to constituents in his district who are supportive of law enforcement.

"If it was really only our tribes from North Dakota involved in this, it would something more amenable to an open discussion," Oehlke said.

Davis says it's currently unclear when tribal and state officials may choose to sit down and figure out an endgame.

"At the end of the day when this is all over, we still have to live here," Davis said. "Important to our tribal-state relations is how we treat each other now is going to reflect on how we treat each other five years, 10 years from now."