New district court judge appointed in northeast ND

Gov. Jack Dalrymple announced Monday the appointment of McCarthy, who has served as chief deputy state's attorney for the Grand Forks County State's Attorney's office since 2013.

McCarthy is expected to begin his time as judge Dec. 1 and will preside over cases in Grand Forks and Nelson counties.

Kleven announced her resignation and intent to re-enter the private sector last spring. She officially stepped down from the judgeship Aug. 8 and began work as an attorney Sept. 1 in the Vogel Law Firm in Grand Forks.

McCarthy is a graduate of the UND School of Law. In his current role, he oversees the work of attorneys in his office's criminal division. According to a news release from Dalrymple's office, McCarthy has been a state's attorney for 13 years and has specialized in the prosecution of domestic violence, crimes against children and sexual assaults.

"His integrity and extensive experience will be a great asset to the Northeast Central Judicial District," Dalrymple stated. "I am confident that he will bring to the bench the same sense of fairness and respect for the law that has defined his career."