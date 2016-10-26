Trinity Bible College opens new prayer center

The college held a dedication ceremony Tuesday to open the 12,000-square-foot center. The Liechtys donated $2.5 million, which covered the project's cost.

The Prayer & Teaching Center includes a prayer chapel with stained-glass windows and a grand piano, two classrooms, a conference room, kitchen, bathroom facilities, a large atrium with an indoor waterfall feature and corridors that connect the center to three other buildings.

Reuben Liechty, who graduated from Lakewood Park Bible School, the predecessor of Trinity Bible College, in 1955, said his motivation in providing the donation was faith centered.

"For me, it (the donation) was to have a place to train young people to go out and administrate and bring people the knowledge of Jesus Christ," he said. "I won't be here forever, but I can do things that will be effective forever."

Clarice Liechty said she believed the same as her husband, and the center wouldn't have been completed without the work of Paul Alexander, president of Trinity Bible College & Graduate School.

She said she likes how the center connects three buildings together on the college's campus.

"Before this (the center), if we had something in the (Block Memorial) chapel and wanted the people to go to another building after it, we would've had to go outside," she said. "Now, it's all connected."

Liechty said she believes if God tells you to do something, you take that opportunity and do it.

The college, affiliated with the General Council of Assemblies of God, has 238 students, according to Alexander.

"We have a capacity of about 400 to 450," he said Tuesday.

Alexander said the site for the Prayer & Teaching Center was originally a manual arts building that also served as the college's central administration building over the years. That building was eventually torn down, and the space was left empty.

Alexander said his initial idea for the space was to bulldoze it, put a concrete slab on it, put up some flagpoles and call it the Plaza of Nations.

"It would be to inspire our students to pray for the nations," he said.

Alexander said he abandoned that idea after hearing from some native North Dakotans that students wouldn't have too many days to stand out at the flagpoles and pray because of North Dakota's weather during most of the academic year.

The plaza idea then became a shelter, then a prayer chapel. The chapel proposal grew into more than a chapel, and as it grew bigger, so did its cost. Alexander said two years ago he got to know Reuben Liechty when he and his 2 1/2-year-old grandson visited Liechty to take a ride in Liechty's combine during soybean harvest. The next week Alexander said he met with the Liechtys and asked them if they would consider being the anchor donors for the project.

The construction of the center took place over the last 1 1/2 years.

Alexander said the center will provide a quiet and sacred space for students to "encounter God and to think deeply and have biblical responses to the complexities of our society."

Roe Messner & Associates, Charlotte, N.C., were the project's architects and worked with Trinity Bible College & Graduate School to oversee the project's construction. Clarice Liechty said a lot of the construction was done by volunteers.