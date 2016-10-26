Parent complains about padded rooms in Dickinson schools

Rachel McCabe, a mother of a child within the district, went to authorities after she found out that the school had been allegedly putting her child into a padded “quiet room” without her consent. She claimed she did not find out that these padded rooms existed until she came into the school to help her child through a particularly bad episode and was directed to the resource room. There she discovered the padded rooms.

The school had been telling her that her son was in their office, she said, which she feels is a misrepresentation of what was actually happening.

The district’s assistant superintendent Vince Reep and the school’s principal declined to comment on the investigation.

The padded rooms are small spaces with mats on the walls. The rooms do not lock and have a twoway window on the door. Some have a chair or bean bags, while others do not.

Dickinson Public Schools Superintendent Doug Sullivan said that there are time-out rooms in the K-6 buildings across the district, though he did not know how many in total there are. He stressed that the rooms are used as preventative measures and are used as a last resort.

“In many instances they are for students to self-regulate their behavior, and if the student begins to feel like they might be getting out of control, they can voluntarily use the room to calm down,” Sullivan said. “The information I have is that they do provide an effective intervention for students to self-regulate their behavior and for situations of the safety of the people in the building,” he added.

He said he did not know how long the rooms have been in the district but noted that they existed before he assumed office. This is his eighth year.

“The procedure is that the room is not utilized without the consent… unless parents give consent and are fully informed,” he said. “And our procedure is that if they are utilized parents are to be notified.”

School administrators, faculty and the parents sit down together and develop a “behavioral intervention plan” for a student who might need to self-regulate their behavior or use the room if they pose a safety risk to themselves or others, Sullivan said. Parents are consulted before a child is allowed to go into the room at all, and then is notified each subsequent time the room is used.

Parents are not alerted that the rooms exist unless faculty and staff determine that the student’s behavior may benefit from the use of such a room, Sullivan said.