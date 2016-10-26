One person injured in crash near Devils Lake

Mark Dimmler, 53, Crary, N.D., was driving a Freightliner semi northbound on Ramsey County Road 4 when he failed to yield while turning onto the passing lane on Highway 2 at a slow speed. Tyler Rupp, 32, Hickson, N.D., tried to avoid striking the semi, but didn’t maintain control of the 2001 Oldsmobile he was driving. The car struck the semi on the driver’s side.

Rupp suffered minor injuries, and Dimmler was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.