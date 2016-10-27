The big Streeter get-together

"People were raised with it and it has just been a part of them all their life," Spitzer said.

Over the years various Streeter class reunions were planned to coincide with the Buffalo Supper. As part of the reunion participants helped with the event, she said.

The guest numbers have been stable at around 1,500 for several years, she said. There are communities that charter buses to the event, which are organized by separate groups and not by the Buffalo Supper, she said.

Retired Streeter grocers El Ray and DeLight Fercho have volunteered for 40 years. El Ray is a member of the American Legion and the Lions Club and works with cooking and cutting the bison meat for the dinner.

"He is Johnny on the spot all over the place," DeLight said.

DeLight runs the takeout window. She said the event is a community service that everyone enjoys.

"We are very fortunate we have lot of good help," she said. "It is hard work, but we have fun doing it."

Jill Schlecht said she moved to Streeter 10 years ago and has helped with the Buffalo Supper for the past four years. She said the community, young and old, is what makes the event special.

"It's something that brings the whole town together and it's a very, very thankful time of the year for us," Schlecht said. "Everybody helps in some way or another."

The Buffalo Supper started 57 years ago as a Streeter Lions Club fundraiser and served a few hundred guests, Spitzer said. Over time the American Legion Post 265 and the Streeter American Legion Auxiliary Unit 265 joined, and the funds from the supper go to support the organizations' programs and to maintain a historic city hall, she said.

"Small towns just can't afford to keep a building like that," Spitzer said.

Spitzer, a vice president of operations at Streeter Dakota Heritage Bank, has served as general chairman of the Buffalo Supper for 27 years. Getting volunteers is not a problem now, but the event needs to get more new people involved, she said.

"To me, it's hard to get the younger generation involved," she said.

Volunteering for the Buffalo Supper takes dedication as some people take off work for four days to support the event. Others take a day to help out with some part of it including the peeling of 950 pounds of potatoes.

Spitzer starts with ordering the food in early October. Volunteers come for some or all of the four days of food preparation, serving and cleanup.

"There are some volunteers who are probably in their 80s now and have been part of it since the beginning," she said. "It's a lot of work but with the whole community coming together it can be stressful, but it's also a lot of fun because this is the only time we get to see these people."

The food is another reason for the event's success, Spitzer said. The South Dakota bison roasts are cut into steak-size pieces, marinated and then slow cooked in a roaster, she said.

"We marinate the meat our own way, so kind of a secret," she said.

There is also homemade bison vegetable soup, real mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, relishes, cranberries, marinated onions, coleslaw, coffee, milk, tomato juice and pumpkin bars.

"Everybody brings a pan of pumpkin bars," she said.

There is room for 210 people at 21 tables during the supper, so people are fed in shifts to avoid having to make guests wait, she said. There are two servers per table who bring the food to the tables.

"We take pride in how the table looks and how the food is presented to you when you sit down," Spitzer said.

The serving starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues until everyone is served, she said.

"The workers eat at about 10 p.m. but by that time not many of them are even hungry," she said.

The event does not provide entertainment, she said, but in recent years there have been vendors and craft shows that have set up outside of the event.

tickets are $18 in advance at the Streeter Dakota Heritage Bank or $20 at the door. For more information, call (701) 424-3373.