Pembina's Rugrats

"It's a great idea," she said, adding the facility could hold up to 26 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. "There are companies here in town that are working on hiring parents that are out of town or that live in town and offering them an incentive of day care, that they help pay for day care."

Rugrats is the brainchild of the Pembina Growth Committee, a city group designed to spur the development and growth of the city that sits on the Red River just miles south of the Canadian border. With a population of roughly 560 residents and an aging workforce, city leaders hope to attract families to the area, said Corie Koropatnicki, a City Council member who is the chair of the Growth Committee.

"We want to bring in young couples with kids," she said. "Our whole goal is to build the schools, build the jobs—let's maximize our community to the best we can."

The committee, which was adopted several years ago, was revitalized after Koropatnicki was elected to the City Council two years ago. Committee members gathered information from the community to decide what factors and improvements would help the city grow.

The No. 1 priority for the city about 75 miles north of Grand Forks was day care, she said. There are in-home day care providers, but there were no other child care centers in Pembina, forcing some parents to find services in other cities.

It's a problem several towns in rural areas have faced, but Pembina took the initiative to bring day care to its community, hoping it could help spur economic activity and growth in the city.

"We started down the path of what does it take, what do we need," she said. "It's been a long haul."

The committee received help from the Red River Regional Council in applying for a North Dakota Chamber of Commerce grant that, when awarded, covered 75 percent of the project.

"For every dollar spent, they would reimburse us 75 cents," she said.

Through fundraising, donations and funding from the Pembina County Job Development Authority and city funds, the committee was able to turn a house into a day care facility. The project's estimated cost was $123,000, but that was not all spent, Koropatnicki said. More than $112,000 has been spent on the project, and any extra money is expected to be used for future additions for the facility.

Brabazon and her husband, John Bommelman, run the day care, and they are eager for more children to come. The facility could play host to nine full-time employees and a couple of part-time care providers.

The facility—disguised as a house — features a large, fenced backyard with a playground, beds for children and infants, a colorful indoor play area, locker area to store children's belongings and more.

Surveys pointed to a need for about two dozen spots for day care in Pembina, Koropatnicki said.

"I would love to outgrow that day care," she said. "If we outgrow that facility, then that means we did something right, very right."

Brabazon said she believes the facility could fill up quickly, adding more children will need care once they are out of school for the summer.

"Parents are definitely going to be looking for day care, and I don't know if we will have enough space for all of the kids to come here," she said. "I think at some point, the town will need another day care."

The next step to grow the community is expanding housing development in Pembina, Koropatnicki said.

For more information, contact Brabazon at (701) 330-7951 or email her at wbrabazon@outlook.com.