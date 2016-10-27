Crash fatality near Wahpeton

The accident occurred at 6:45 a.m. on 182nd Avenue Southeast about 1 mile north of Wahpeton. The Wahpeton man was driving northbound in a 1996 Chevrolet Corsica when a southbound 1998 International dump truck turned left into a business and directly in the path of the oncoming Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet struck the International, the patrol said. The driver of the Chevrolet died on scene. He was wearing a seat belt and an airbag also deployed.

The driver of the International, David Allen Kimble, 45, of Glyndon, Minn., was injured and transported by Breckenridge-Wahpeton Ambulance Service to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge for medical treatment. It is unknown if Kimble was wearing a seat belt.

Charges against Kimble are pending, the patrol said.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Dwight Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.